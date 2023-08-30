High finance costs and increased load-shedding have weighed on KAP Industrial. The diversified manufacturing and logistics group recorded a 43% plunge in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Gary Chaplin, for greater analysis on the annual performance.
WATCH: KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin on the group’s profit setback
Business Day TV talks to KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin
