WATCH: KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin on the group’s profit setback

30 August 2023 - 21:26
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
High finance costs and increased load-shedding have weighed on KAP Industrial. The diversified manufacturing and logistics group recorded a 43% plunge in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Gary Chaplin, for greater analysis on the annual performance.

