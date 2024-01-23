AVI shares jump 8% as investors cheer trading update
AVI says its consolidated HEPS will rise to R3.70-R3.76 in the six months ended December
23 January 2024 - 13:31
UPDATED 23 January 2024 - 16:35
Consumer goods group AVI expects first-half profit to have risen as much as 18% despite many sector-wide challenges, including load-shedding and the costs that come with it to keep the businesses running.
Its shares jumped more than 8%, the most since September 2021, to trade at R84.84 by late Tuesday morning, giving it a market cap of R28.7bn. ..
