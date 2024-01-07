Tiger Brands shares rise 35% since change of the guard
The company has outpaced its peers over a three-month period but its share price is still half of what it was five years ago
07 January 2024 - 18:18
SA’s biggest food producer Tiger Brands has quietly been making waves on the JSE since the unceremonious change of guard nearly three months ago.
Its share price has leapt 35% to R200.51 since October 20 when Tiger announced the departure of Noel Doyle as CEO after less than three years at the helm. He was replaced by industry veteran Tjaart Kruger on a fixed-term basis...
