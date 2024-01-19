PPC puts its faith in offshore talent
Bulked-up executive leadership expected to enhance operational execution and strategic planning
19 January 2024 - 05:00
Cement major PPC’s board has beefed up its executive committee with the recruitment of two new international hires, lauding their extensive global and local cement industry experience as aces to help it improve profitability and ensure sustainable return on capital for its SA business.
SA’s largest cement producer has been on a path to drive growth in SA and Botswana, where it was struggling amid weak markets and grappling with the effects of cheap dumped imports...
