WATCH: Construction activity hits near seven-year high

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

07 December 2023 - 16:35
Picture: 123RF/nateemee
Construction activity surged in the third quarter, reaching a near seven-year high of 131.5 points, according to the Afrimat Construction Index. Business Day TV discusses the sector’s performance in greater detail with independent economist Roelof Botha.

