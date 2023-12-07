Construction activity surged in the third quarter, reaching a near seven-year high of 131.5 points, according to the Afrimat Construction Index. Business Day TV discusses the sector’s performance in greater detail with independent economist Roelof Botha.
WATCH: Construction activity hits near seven-year high
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
