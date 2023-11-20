Omnia looks to Indonesia, Canada and Australia for growth
The group’s home market is constrained by logistics and energy crises
20 November 2023 - 10:46
UPDATED 20 November 2023 - 18:42
Omnia is looking to further beef up its international mining business by focusing on Indonesia, Canada and Australia where the ease of doing business is better relative to its home market.
“The reality is that these are big mining markets and don’t necessarily have challenges with logistics, infrastructure and electricity that SA is grappling with,” CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said on Monday after the company released its interim results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.