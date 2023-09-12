WBHO swings back into profit as project activity picks up in some areas
Construction and materials company reports strong pipeline of projects and growth opportunities in renewable energy
12 September 2023 - 20:25
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) returned to profitability in the year to end-June, thanks to an uptick in construction, roadworks and civil engineering activity in SA and the rest of Africa.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 141% to R15.14 from a loss of R36.93 previously...
