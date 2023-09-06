Grindrod Shipping first-half core profit more than halves
The decline indicates a drop-off in global demand for dry bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore
06 September 2023 - 17:02
Grindrod Shipping reported on Wednesday that its core profit more than halved in the six months ended June, indicating the drop-off in global demand for dry bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore.
Based in Singapore, Grindrod owns and charters a fleet of dry-bulk vessels and is arguably one of the proxies of seaborne trade flows, which largely depend on the global economy...
