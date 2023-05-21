Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Facts speak for themselves in former Eskom CEO’s book
Operating licence for the nuclear power station will expire on July 24 2024
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Development unit of embattled sugar company is first to publish its business rescue plan
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Summit in Hiroshima warns Moscow it has Kyiv’s back
In 27 years in PSL, Chiefs did not lose more than 10 league matches in a season, but they have now
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
The container industry is stabilising towards prepandemic levels, bolstered by an increase in container vessels, while freight prices are normalising from record highs with global port congestion plunging as the pandemic recedes, according to SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) and Bidvest International Logistics (BIL) data.
This is good news for local exporters according to SAAFF as the improved conditions, caused by factors external to Transnet, present an opportunity to shore up fatigued export volumes amid a weakened rand...
Rising container capacity and falling freight prices boost exporters
After more than two years’ port congestion, the SA Association of Freight Forwarders sees improvement
