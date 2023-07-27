Pirates coach Riveiro gushes over new signing Kapinga

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes new signing Lesedi Kapinga has the skills set to fit into his plans for the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Kapinga and former Maritzburg United midfielder Karim Kimvuidi (21) were revealed as two more players acquired by Pirates this week, as Bucs conclude their preseason preparations.

“I know he’s a good human, first of all. He’s a good guy, a professional football player,” Riveiro said of the 28-year-old player.

“I also know what everybody knows — that he’s a talented player with capacity to help the team play better. From now he’s one more player in the group like everybody else and having the same opportunities and chances to make an impact. Hopefully he’ll adapt soon.”

Kapinga spent three seasons at Sundowns where he struggled for game time. Last season was one of the worst for him as he played just six matches in all competitions.