Oceana's pet project The fishing group is growing its US business, in part to take advantage of increasing global demand for pet food

Fishing group Oceana, which is still awaiting the outcome of the delayed fishing rights allocation process (Frap) for its SA operations, is looking to capitalise on a strong demand in the vibrant pet food sector by boosting its fishmeal and fish oil catch in the US.

Local fishing companies should hear the Frap outcome in September. There are worries that larger fishing enterprises could lose quota to bring smaller and community-based players into the industry...