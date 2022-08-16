×

Fight for Mpact threatens to shred relations with largest shareholder

The commission referred Mpact and New Era Packaging to the tribunal for prosecution for cartel conduct in 2019

16 August 2022 - 23:36 Michelle Gumede

The CEO of packaging manufacturer Mpact, Bruce Strong, has denounced claims by its larges t shareholder Caxton that the board has been hostile to a proposed merger and failed to disclose material information to shareholders, accusing Caxton of a lack of transparency.

But Caxton’s non-executive chair Paul Jenkins said the only way the matter can be settled is through a shareholder vote on whether or not Mpact should disclose some of the secret representations made to competition authorities regarding the proposed merger...

