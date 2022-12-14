UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
The president, who‘s as crooked as the rest, has done nothing to fix Eskom and backs BEE policies that are butchering our economy
Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube
The bank, which is among the biggest financiers of fossil fuels companies, has been the focus of protests
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The FOMC raises its benchmark rate by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.5% target range
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
The board of packaging manufacturer Mpact has approved a R1.2bn capital injection into its Mkhondo Paper Mill, as the group looks to capitalise on the surging demand for containerboard, driven by booming fruit export markets.
The investment into the Mpumalanga mill, which is in line with Mpact’s strategy to pursue organic growth, aims to strategically position the Mkhondo mill to meet the increasing demand for quality, sustainable fresh produce packaging solutions, driven by robust growth in the SA fruit export sector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mpact injects R1.2bn into expansion to meet containerboard demand
The approval highlights board’s confidence in the growth prospects of the SA fresh produce sector
The board of packaging manufacturer Mpact has approved a R1.2bn capital injection into its Mkhondo Paper Mill, as the group looks to capitalise on the surging demand for containerboard, driven by booming fruit export markets.
The investment into the Mpumalanga mill, which is in line with Mpact’s strategy to pursue organic growth, aims to strategically position the Mkhondo mill to meet the increasing demand for quality, sustainable fresh produce packaging solutions, driven by robust growth in the SA fruit export sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.