Companies / Industrials

Mpact injects R1.2bn into expansion to meet containerboard demand

The approval highlights board’s confidence in the growth prospects of the SA fresh produce sector

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 20:36 Michelle Gumede

The board of packaging manufacturer Mpact has approved a R1.2bn capital injection into its Mkhondo Paper Mill, as the group looks to capitalise on the surging demand for containerboard, driven by booming fruit export markets. 

The investment into the Mpumalanga mill, which is in line with Mpact’s strategy to pursue organic growth, aims to strategically position the Mkhondo mill to meet the increasing demand for quality, sustainable fresh produce packaging solutions, driven by robust growth in the SA fruit export sector...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.