WATCH: Strong demand for packaged goods, higher selling prices boost Mpact

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong

10 August 2022 - 21:00
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mpact had a bumper first half. The group’s headline earnings per share jumped by just over 31%, thanks to robust demand for packaged goods coupled with higher selling prices. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bruce Strong for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

