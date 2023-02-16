Russia allows sale of Ikea factories to local buyers

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
State of disaster and Russian links could point to an answer
Province will consider all options from other suppliers to end load-shedding, premier Panyaza Lesufi says at energy expo
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Saving lives after earthquake becomes their new occupation until some normality returns
Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie win shorter, tougher first stage of Dusi river race
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Moscow — A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker Ikea’s factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it began waging war on Ukraine last February. Ikea hopes to finalise terms early in 2023.
Sales have been complicated because deals involving companies from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia need approval from a government commission.
Deputy industry & trade minister Viktor Yevtukhov told the daily Izvestia that kitchen worktop manufacturer Slotex and lumber producer Luzales would purchase the plants.
Brand owner Inter Ikea Group has previously said it is selling its four production units in Russia, in Tikhvin, Novgorod and Vyatka.
Izvestia said two units have been merged into one, meaning three business units will be included in the deal. The factories will continue to operate and the goods produced will be sold by Russian retail outlets.
“The sales process is subject to a mandatory approval process,” Inter Ikea said on Thursday. “This process is between the authorities and applying companies. We have agreed with potential buyers not to share any details with respect to them and the integrity of the sales process.”
Slotex and Luzales did not respond to requests for comment.
Chair of the Luzales board Ruslan Semenyuk told RBC Daily that Luzales is acquiring two plants. One condition of the deal is that all employees keep their jobs.
“It is important for us that production facilities work and are developed, and that jobs are preserved,” Izvestia quoted Yevtukhov as saying. “The new owners, if necessary, can count on all possible measures of state support.”
Ikea, the world’s biggest furniture brand, closed its shops in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine. It reopened for a brief online sale last summer.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia allows sale of Ikea factories to local buyers
Deals involving companies from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia need approval
Moscow — A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker Ikea’s factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it began waging war on Ukraine last February. Ikea hopes to finalise terms early in 2023.
Sales have been complicated because deals involving companies from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia need approval from a government commission.
Deputy industry & trade minister Viktor Yevtukhov told the daily Izvestia that kitchen worktop manufacturer Slotex and lumber producer Luzales would purchase the plants.
Brand owner Inter Ikea Group has previously said it is selling its four production units in Russia, in Tikhvin, Novgorod and Vyatka.
Izvestia said two units have been merged into one, meaning three business units will be included in the deal. The factories will continue to operate and the goods produced will be sold by Russian retail outlets.
“The sales process is subject to a mandatory approval process,” Inter Ikea said on Thursday. “This process is between the authorities and applying companies. We have agreed with potential buyers not to share any details with respect to them and the integrity of the sales process.”
Slotex and Luzales did not respond to requests for comment.
Chair of the Luzales board Ruslan Semenyuk told RBC Daily that Luzales is acquiring two plants. One condition of the deal is that all employees keep their jobs.
“It is important for us that production facilities work and are developed, and that jobs are preserved,” Izvestia quoted Yevtukhov as saying. “The new owners, if necessary, can count on all possible measures of state support.”
Ikea, the world’s biggest furniture brand, closed its shops in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine. It reopened for a brief online sale last summer.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
So long, Vlad: Prosus’s Russian fire sale
Russian carmaker offers a tale of two economies
IKEA leaves the door open for return to Russia
Nationalisation will take Russia back 100 years, says Norilsk Nickel chief
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.