Companies / Industrials

Russia allows sale of Ikea factories to local buyers

Deals involving companies from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia need approval

16 February 2023 - 16:18 Alexander Marrow and Ron Popeski
People walk near a closed IKEA store in Kotelniki outside Moscow, on July 5 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People walk near a closed IKEA store in Kotelniki outside Moscow, on July 5 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Moscow — A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker Ikea’s factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it began waging war on Ukraine last February. Ikea hopes to finalise terms early in 2023.

Sales have been complicated because deals involving companies from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia need approval from a government commission.

Deputy industry & trade minister Viktor Yevtukhov told the daily Izvestia that kitchen worktop manufacturer Slotex and lumber producer Luzales would purchase the plants.

Brand owner Inter Ikea Group has previously said it is selling its four production units in Russia, in Tikhvin, Novgorod and Vyatka.

Izvestia said two units have been merged into one, meaning three business units will be included in the deal. The factories will continue to operate and the goods produced will be sold by Russian retail outlets.

“The sales process is subject to a mandatory approval process,” Inter Ikea said on Thursday. “This process is between the authorities and applying companies. We have agreed with potential buyers not to share any details with respect to them and the integrity of the sales process.”

Slotex and Luzales did not respond to requests for comment.

Chair of the Luzales board Ruslan Semenyuk told RBC Daily that Luzales is acquiring two plants. One condition of the deal is that all employees keep their jobs.

“It is important for us that production facilities work and are developed, and that jobs are preserved,” Izvestia quoted Yevtukhov as saying. “The new owners, if necessary, can count on all possible measures of state support.”

Ikea, the world’s biggest furniture brand, closed its shops in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine. It reopened for a brief online sale last summer.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar and BEE retailers close to resolving dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amplats a stock market laggard during Viljoen’s ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Red-hot coal prices light up Glencore’s profit
Companies / Mining
4.
Daniel Mminele to pursue his green interests at ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

So long, Vlad: Prosus’s Russian fire sale

Money & Investing

Russian carmaker offers a tale of two economies

World / Europe

IKEA leaves the door open for return to Russia

Companies

Nationalisation will take Russia back 100 years, says Norilsk Nickel chief

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.