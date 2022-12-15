Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The problem for South Africans, however, is that the state does not have the capacity, or interest, to manage Eskom, so the blackouts will continue
Asia has a taste for South African oranges, leading to award
As South Africans of modest means feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, foreign and local buyers have returned to the country’s high-end property market with a bang
We pick five notable new reads to entertain, edify and surprise you during your break from the office
The good news is that there is no shortage of suitors lining up to buy Africa’s largest sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, or its assets.
The distinctly worse news is that none of them has as yet flashed any evidence that they have the buckets of cash needed to make this happen...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Show us the money, Tongaat tells suitors
But a consortium of cane growers, hoping to buy the local assets of Africa’s largest sugar producer, say the business rescue team has ignored them so far
The good news is that there is no shortage of suitors lining up to buy Africa’s largest sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, or its assets.
The distinctly worse news is that none of them has as yet flashed any evidence that they have the buckets of cash needed to make this happen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.