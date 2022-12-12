Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
The company has been facing cost pressures after the Russia-Ukraine war led to a dramatic increase in grain prices earlier in the year
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Kremlin loyalist and LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky boasts about recruiting Viktor Bout after prisoner swap
The first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup will go up against former colonial power
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Specialist logistics developer and owner Fortress Reit says its industrial property portfolio, though noncore and in the process of being sold, continues to offer good value to tenants.
Bruce Collins, head of asset management at Fortress, said its smaller industrial parks in areas with good access to public transport and roads have high occupancies and are popular with private investors...
Demand for Fortress’s older industrial properties on the rise
Units of all sizes are being sought by potential tenants and the company says it is achieving higher rentals
