Demand for Fortress’s older industrial properties on the rise

Units of all sizes are being sought by potential tenants and the company says it is achieving higher rentals

12 December 2022 - 19:07 Denise Mhlanga

Specialist logistics developer and owner Fortress Reit says its industrial property portfolio, though noncore and in the process of being sold, continues to offer good value to tenants.    

Bruce Collins, head of asset management at Fortress, said its smaller industrial parks in areas with good access to public transport and roads have high occupancies and are popular with private investors...

