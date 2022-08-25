Murray & Roberts expects earnings surge despite challenges

Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
The ANC and EFF favour state intervention, the others tout free market capitalism
Judge Edwin Molahlehi says AfriForum failed to show that the song incited violence
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Tile manufacturer watches for cost jump that could hit affordability
PPI rises to highest level since the series began in 2013 and recorded its eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
However, critics say this does not do enough to help borrowers with larger balances, such as many black Americans
Prize money moves to keep top pros while excluding those in the Saudi series
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
Engineering company Murray & Roberts has flagged a return to group profit for its half year to end-June, boosted by a record order book and a strong project pipeline.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to surge to as much as 32c for the year to end-June, from a loss of 14c previously, the company said in a trading update. Heps from its continuing operations are expected to rise to as much as 61c from earnings of 16c previously...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Murray & Roberts expects earnings surge despite challenges
A record-high order book and a strong project pipeline will result in HEPS rising to as much as 32c from a loss of 14c previously
Engineering company Murray & Roberts has flagged a return to group profit for its half year to end-June, boosted by a record order book and a strong project pipeline.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to surge to as much as 32c for the year to end-June, from a loss of 14c previously, the company said in a trading update. Heps from its continuing operations are expected to rise to as much as 61c from earnings of 16c previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.