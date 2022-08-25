×

Murray & Roberts expects earnings surge despite challenges

A record-high order book and a strong project pipeline will result in HEPS rising to as much as 32c from a loss of 14c previously

25 August 2022 - 13:34 Michelle Gumede

Engineering company Murray & Roberts has flagged a return to group profit for its half year to end-June, boosted by a record order book and a strong project pipeline.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to surge to as much as 32c for the year to end-June, from a loss of 14c previously, the company said in a trading update. Heps from its continuing operations are expected to rise to as much as 61c from earnings of 16c previously...

