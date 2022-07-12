×

Companies / Industrials

Tiger Brands extends life of Ashton factory for another season

That could save the 250 permanent and 4,300 seasonal jobs on the line

12 July 2022 - 11:57 Michelle Gumede
Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer and owner of the Koo brand, plans to close a fruit-canning factory in the Western Cape. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Tiger Brands on Tuesday said it will extend operations at its Deciduous Fruit business for another season as a number of parties have expressed an interest in further discussions on the possible acquisition of the business.

The owner of Oros, Black Cat peanut butter, and All Gold tomato sauce, which has been struggling to find a buyer for the business unit over the last two years, said the conclusion of any transaction would not take place in time for any successful buyer to put the required preparations in place to process the forthcoming season’s crop and would subsequently “extend operations for a further season”. 

The decision to extend the life of the loss-making Langeberg & Ashton Foods fruit canning business could save the life of the specialised factory and the 250 permanent and 4,300 seasonal jobs on the line.

A consortium of 160 farmers that tabled an “indicative offer” to buy it have been struggling to put together the funds to acquire the business, for a reported  R200m-R300m to make the deal work and Tiger Brands subsequently launched a “consultation period”, which ends in August.

The announcement by Tiger Brands outlines that it is in continuous engagements with relevant government departments as well as talks with potential buyers who are able to meet the working capital requirements of the business, without naming them.

Tiger Brands said it is optimistic that “the extension of operations on a mutually beneficial basis allows for a possible transaction that may result in a long-term, sustainable solution for Tiger’s deciduous fruit processing business”.

“The terms agreed upon will contribute to significantly mitigating the risk of operating losses in the forthcoming season,” Tiger Brands said cautioning the effect of weather conditions, foreign exchange rates and global pricing dynamics on the processing and marketing of deciduous fruit.

The factory is one of only two fruit canners in SA and the closure of the largest employer in the Langeberg municipality would have an effect on dozens of orchards that were planted for canning in Little Karoo, Ashton, Robertson, Bonnievale, Breërivier, Wolseley and Ceres.

Based in the Western Cape, the Langeberg and Ashton Foods division produces canned peaches, pears, apricots, apples and guavas as well as fruit purees largely to the export market (roughly 80%). The factory supplies Tiger Brand's Culinary canned fruit under the KOO brand, pulps for All Gold and Hugo’s jam, KOO Baked Beans while supplying purees for Purity baby foods. 

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

