×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Koo factory in eye of the Tiger

Can Africa’s largest fruit canning factory be saved? It had better, or the entire rural town of Ashton risks collapse

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:00

For a company which started in a small factory in Newtown 101 years ago, and which owns some of SA’s most-loved brands (think Oros, Black Cat peanut butter, and All Gold tomato sauce), Tiger Brands sure has a way of finding trouble.

Now Tiger is under fire for deciding to close the loss-making Langeberg & Ashton Foods fruit canning business — which could torpedo the economy of Ashton, a small town in the Boland next to the Langeberg mountains. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now