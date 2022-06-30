Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Koo factory in eye of the Tiger Can Africa’s largest fruit canning factory be saved? It had better, or the entire rural town of Ashton risks collapse B L Premium

For a company which started in a small factory in Newtown 101 years ago, and which owns some of SA’s most-loved brands (think Oros, Black Cat peanut butter, and All Gold tomato sauce), Tiger Brands sure has a way of finding trouble.

Now Tiger is under fire for deciding to close the loss-making Langeberg & Ashton Foods fruit canning business — which could torpedo the economy of Ashton, a small town in the Boland next to the Langeberg mountains. ..