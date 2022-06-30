ROB ROSE: Koo factory in eye of the Tiger
Can Africa’s largest fruit canning factory be saved? It had better, or the entire rural town of Ashton risks collapse
30 June 2022 - 05:00
For a company which started in a small factory in Newtown 101 years ago, and which owns some of SA’s most-loved brands (think Oros, Black Cat peanut butter, and All Gold tomato sauce), Tiger Brands sure has a way of finding trouble.
Now Tiger is under fire for deciding to close the loss-making Langeberg & Ashton Foods fruit canning business — which could torpedo the economy of Ashton, a small town in the Boland next to the Langeberg mountains. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now