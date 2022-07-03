Companies / Retail & Consumer Potential investors line up to keep Tiger Brand’s canning business open Farmers’ consortium is confident it can meet the deadline set by SA’s largest food producer to save the factory, the lifeblood of the town of Ashton B L Premium

Potential investors are circling to give financial backing to a consortium of farmers for whom the clock is ticking to find the money to purchase the Tiger Brands canning factory in Ashton, Western Cape, before the listed food producer shutters it.

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede — who has been working with the Canned Fruit Producers Association and 160 farmers to buy out Africa’s largest fruit canning factory after Tiger gave the consortium a 60-day deadline before it pulls the plug — said interested lenders were coming forward to stop an imminent foreclosure..