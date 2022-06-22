Farmers fear fallout of Tiger Brands’ looming closure of canning factory

Tiger Brands is tipped to pull the plug on its fruit-canning factory in the Western Cape within two months as it struggles to find a buyer with deep enough pockets, prompting a frightened reaction from producers and the agricultural industry body group.

A consortium of 160 producers has been negotiating with the owner of Albany bread, Oros and Tastic to buy the deciduous fruit business Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) factory but fell R200m-R300m short, according to Agri SA, an industry body group.

“With the latest announcement from Tiger Brands, producers have been placed in a nearly impossible situation. They must secure the necessary funds in less than 60 days,” said Agri SA, adding it is concerned that the closure of the factory would be a socioeconomic disaster with ripple effects throughout the value chain.

In operation for more than 70 years to supply fruit for the KOO brand, as well as international brands such as Silverleaf and GoldReef, Tiger Brands has over the past two years been struggling to secure a buyer for the Langeberg-based factory.

The decision to sell followed a strategic review to better align Tiger’s portfolio and focus on manufacturing, marketing and distributing everyday branded food and beverages.

Tiger Brands did not respond directly to questions over the closure or the amount sought but confirmed to Business Day that a consultation process in line with the labour laws is under way with permanent and seasonal employees due to the lack of a viable disposal option.

“It is anticipated that the consultation process with affected employees will be completed within 60 days,” Tiger Brands said.

But Agri SA said it expects a “catastrophic” fallout on the community, producers and agro-processing in the Western Cape, should the factory that cans peaches, apricots and pears close down.

The business employs 250 permanent employees while seasonal employment fluctuates throughout the year and peaks at about 4,300 workers during the apricot processing season for about three weeks. It is one of only two fruit-canning factories in SA.

The closure of the largest employer in the Langeberg municipality would have a trickle-down effect on dozens of orchards that were planted for canning in the Little Karoo, Ashton, Robertson, Bonnievale, Breërivier, Wolseley and Ceres.

Tiger Brands said it is also engaging with government departments “in attempts to explore available and sustainable commercial solutions”.

Tiger Brands’ latest half-year earnings report shows that the business makes about R700m in sales but none of that flowed to the bottom line with losses widening R54m from R52m in the six months to the end of March 31.

Affected by surging steel and aluminium prices, load-shedding and port inefficiencies, SA’s canning industry has been hard hit on multiple fronts. While there was a brief upswing in demand for canned fruit at the start of the pandemic when people were stocking pantries with canned goods, that demand has since fallen with cash-strapped and health-conscious consumers opting for cheaper fresh fruit. /With Denene Erasmus

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za