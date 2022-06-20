Omnia reports profit surge as it escapes ill effects of Ukraine war
Profit from continuing operations rose 80% to R1.09bn in the group's year to end-March
20 June 2022 - 08:01
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia says profit from continuing operations rose by more than three-quarters in its year to end-March, and while chemical and food prices are surging, so far it has escaped any negative fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Revenue from continuing operations increased by 30% to R21.44bn to end-March, while profit jumped 80% to R1.09bn, with the group benefiting from robust demand for mining inputs and favourable weather conditions in SA, which has boosted agricultural demand...
