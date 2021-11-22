Omnia doubles profit amid buoyant mining and farming activity
The group has benefited from rising demand for fertilisers and explosives, but is saving its cash pile
22 November 2021 - 08:01
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia says half-year profit doubled as it managed to capture growing demand from SA’s mining and agriculture industries for inputs, but it is holding on to its cash pile for now.
Group revenue from continuing operations rose almost a third to R9.9bn in the six months to end-September and after-tax profit more than doubled to R467m, with the group struggling with supply-chain issues, but also generally classified as an essential service wherever it operates...
