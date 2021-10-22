Companies

WATCH: Omnia offloads stake in Umongo Petroleum

Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about selling the company’s 90% stake in Umongo Petroleum

22 October 2021 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Omnia has agreed to sell its 90% stake in Umongo Petroleum for R1bn.

The chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group says the proceeds will be used to pursue growth opportunities or return cash to shareholders.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Seelan Gobalsamy about the deal.

