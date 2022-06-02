Is a market crash just around the corner?
This has been a brutal year for stock markets, with the US down 18% so far. But even amid jitters over global inflation, there are still assets that SA investors should be looking at as a place to ride out the storm
02 June 2022 - 05:00
All good things come to an end. But if that end features a belligerent world power armed with nukes, an oil supply crunch, a broken global supply chain and runaway inflation, then the end of the good times may feel like a kick to the stomach.
Fears of a recession in the developed world, rising interest rates and signs of a bear market — at least among tech stocks and cryptocurrencies — have roiled investor confidence. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now