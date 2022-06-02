Features / Cover Story Is a market crash just around the corner? This has been a brutal year for stock markets, with the US down 18% so far. But even amid jitters over global inflation, there are still assets that SA investors should be looking at as a place to ride out the storm B L Premium

All good things come to an end. But if that end features a belligerent world power armed with nukes, an oil supply crunch, a broken global supply chain and runaway inflation, then the end of the good times may feel like a kick to the stomach.

Fears of a recession in the developed world, rising interest rates and signs of a bear market — at least among tech stocks and cryptocurrencies — have roiled investor confidence. ..