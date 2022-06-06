Hulamin’s share price tumbles as takeover deal crumbles
06 June 2022 - 14:40
UPDATED 06 June 2022 - 20:15
Aluminium group Hulamin’s share price fell the most since the company was first listed on the JSE in 2007, after a potential suitor pulled out of a deal to buy the business.
By the JSE’s close the share price had fallen 27.57% to R3.60, wiping about R440m off its market capitalisation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now