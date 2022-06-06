×

Companies / Industrials

Hulamin’s share price tumbles as takeover deal crumbles

06 June 2022 - 14:40 Nico Gous and michelle gumede
UPDATED 06 June 2022 - 20:15

Aluminium group Hulamin’s share price fell the most since the company was first listed on the JSE in 2007, after a potential suitor pulled out of a deal to buy the business.

By the JSE’s close the share price had fallen 27.57% to R3.60, wiping about R440m off its market capitalisation...

