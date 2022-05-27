×

Murray & Roberts boasts record order book after R22bn contract win

The group’s subsidiary Clough has won R22bn in new business, boosting its parent’s order book to a record R80bn

27 May 2022 - 08:41 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

Engineering group Murray & Roberts says its order book has grown to a record R80bn after subsidiary Clough won yet another hefty contract in Australia.  

Clough has won a R22bn share of the development of Perdaman Industries urea plant in Western Australia, the group announced on Friday. Urea is used as a fertiliser, and the scope of work is wide ranging, including construction of the facility, a water treatment plant, a 100MW power plant, and a 7km conveyor system to the Pilbara port.

Murray & Roberts is in a joint venture with multinational group Saipem, and the project is expected to begin in the third quarter, but is still subject to a final investment decision.

“Upon award, this multiyear project will complement the group’s significant order book and extend its secured revenue base into the medium to long term,” the group said.

The specialist engineering group, which started life in 1902 as a builder in the then Cape Colony, has spent the past few years diversifying its businesses to mitigate its exposure to cyclical natural resources contracts.

Its diversification has included its oil and gas business taking hydroelectric projects, or gas to power projects, after being exclusively focused on liquefied natural gas in Australia.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Murray & Robert’s Australian unit bags R16.5bn rail project

Project by engineering group’s subsidiary will transform how goods are moved around Australia
Companies
2 months ago

Murray & Roberts reports strong earnings growth

The group is maintaining its order book value at record levels of about R60bn
Companies
2 months ago

M&R buys JJ White to bolster presence in North America

Founded in 1920, JJ White is a multi-trade engineering and contracting business, headquartered in the US
Companies
7 months ago

