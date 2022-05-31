×

Insimbi doubles profit, but holds off on dividend

Surging commodity prices boost earnings but the group says global uncertainty prompted it to withhold payout to shareholders

31 May 2022 - 12:42 Karl Gernetzky

Small-cap metal alloys supplier Insimbi Industrial says surging commodity prices helped it more than double profit in 2022, but it is withholding a dividend because of high levels of global uncertainty.

Group profit jumped 138% to R104.2m in its year to end-February, more than triple pre-pandemic levels as the company benefited from surging dollar-priced commodity prices that helped both export and local revenue...

