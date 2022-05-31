Insimbi doubles profit, but holds off on dividend
Surging commodity prices boost earnings but the group says global uncertainty prompted it to withhold payout to shareholders
31 May 2022 - 12:42
Small-cap metal alloys supplier Insimbi Industrial says surging commodity prices helped it more than double profit in 2022, but it is withholding a dividend because of high levels of global uncertainty.
Group profit jumped 138% to R104.2m in its year to end-February, more than triple pre-pandemic levels as the company benefited from surging dollar-priced commodity prices that helped both export and local revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now