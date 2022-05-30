Companies / Industrials PIC-owned Daybreak Farms moves to stabilise operations Poultry producer names new CEO and CFO after a year of controversy has threatened its smooth running B L Premium

Poultry producer Daybreak Farms, which is owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has moved to fill two top positions that have been vacant for a year.

The board announced the appointment of Matshela Seshibe as CEO and Vangile Masisi as CFO. Both were once executives at food producer Tiger Brands...