PIC-owned Daybreak Farms moves to stabilise operations
Poultry producer names new CEO and CFO after a year of controversy has threatened its smooth running
30 May 2022 - 19:43
Poultry producer Daybreak Farms, which is owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has moved to fill two top positions that have been vacant for a year.
The board announced the appointment of Matshela Seshibe as CEO and Vangile Masisi as CFO. Both were once executives at food producer Tiger Brands...
