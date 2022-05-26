Companies / Industrials Nampak mulls options to pay off its R1bn debt Board says the company will not resume dividends until debt is at a more sustainable level B L Premium

Highly indebted packaging company Nampak says it has a number of options available to it to settle its R1bn debt by the end of September, as the group reported improved half-year earnings and profit.

Speaking to Business Day after the release of the group’s results for the six months to March that reflected group debt had increased owing to additional investment in working capital, CEO Erik Smuts said all available avenues were being examined to honour its debt service commitments in a timely fashion...