Insimbi shares jump on possible earnings growth

The share price of industrial metals and plastics manufacturer Insimbi surged on Tuesday after it said headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year to end-February will be more than double those of the previous year.

The company — which sources, processes, beneficiates and recycles metals — saw its shares rise as much as 10.4% to R1.16 in intraday trade, before settling just 1.9% higher at R1.07. The price remains 8.55% weaker since a month ago, but is still up 7% so far this year...