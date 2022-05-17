Insimbi shares jump on possible earnings growth
17 May 2022 - 20:02
The share price of industrial metals and plastics manufacturer Insimbi surged on Tuesday after it said headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year to end-February will be more than double those of the previous year.
The company — which sources, processes, beneficiates and recycles metals — saw its shares rise as much as 10.4% to R1.16 in intraday trade, before settling just 1.9% higher at R1.07. The price remains 8.55% weaker since a month ago, but is still up 7% so far this year...
