Tiger Brands holds dividend steady, but warns costs are starting to bite
Volumes fell in the food producer’s half year to end-March, and it expects double-digit inflation in its second half
25 May 2022 - 08:11
Tiger Brands, the owner of Oros, Koo and All Gold, has held its dividend steady at R3.20 for its half year to end-March, but warns further cost pressures are “inevitable” and how this will affect SA’s consumers remains unclear.
Supply chain disruptions and a strike weighed on the group in the first half of its 2022 year, with revenue up 2% to R16.8bn, driven by selling price inflation, while volumes fell 1%...
