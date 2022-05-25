Companies / Industrials Tiger Brands holds dividend steady, but warns costs are starting to bite Volumes fell in the food producer’s half year to end-March, and it expects double-digit inflation in its second half B L Premium

Tiger Brands, the owner of Oros, Koo and All Gold, has held its dividend steady at R3.20 for its half year to end-March, but warns further cost pressures are “inevitable” and how this will affect SA’s consumers remains unclear.

Supply chain disruptions and a strike weighed on the group in the first half of its 2022 year, with revenue up 2% to R16.8bn, driven by selling price inflation, while volumes fell 1%...