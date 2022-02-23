Companies / Industrials CONSTRUCTION WBHO shares suffer R1.6bn wipeout as firm cuts loose its Australian unit Business rescue sought after attempts to pivot to less risky contracts fail B L Premium

Shares of WBHO logged their worst stock market performance in more than two decades on Wednesday, wiping out more than R1.6bn in shareholder value.

The construction group said the Australian division is headed for business rescue because of a withdrawal of group financial support...