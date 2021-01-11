Politics may have crashed WBHO asset sale
The potential acquirer of the group’s Australian construction units received advice its investment would be rejected on security concerns
11 January 2021 - 14:08
UPDATED 11 January 2021 - 23:09
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), one of the few construction companies left standing during an industry-wide slump in SA, could be caught up in a diplomatic and trade feud between China and Australia.
WBHO said the $200m (R3bn) sale of its 88% stake in Australian unit Probuild fell through because the buyer received advice that the Australian government would reject the deal on national security grounds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now