Companies / Industrials Businesswomen buy construction services firm Mott MacDonald Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for women-owned businesses to be supported as the country prepares for the reconstruction of the economy after Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Two black businesswomen are unfazed by the dire situation the country’s construction sector is in, and have opted to buy a 100% stake in engineering consultancy firm Mott MacDonald Africa for an undisclosed amount.

Mott MacDonald Africa is a local division of the Mott MacDonald group, which describes itself as a $2bn (R35.28bn) engineering, management and development consultancy firm on its website. It has played a crucial role in big-ticket infrastructure development projects such as the construction of Soccer City (Johannesburg), and the Moses Mabhida (Durban) and Mbombela (Nelspruit) stadiums, which hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup games. It was also involved in the construction of the Nelson Mandela bridge in the Johannesburg CBD.