Companies / Industrials Bidcorp reports record first-quarter trading results and gains in market share Food services company has been able to pass on costs, offsetting inflation, labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions

Bidcorp, the global food services company spun off from Bidvest in 2016, booked record trading results and gained market share in its first quarter to end-September, and is still optimistic that the pandemic isn't fundamentally shifting consumer behaviour.

In a trading update for the four months to end-October, Bidcorp said it was battling a raft of issues, including inflation, labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions, but the effect on profit margins has been neutral as it was able to pass on costs...