Bidcorp reports record first-quarter trading results and gains in market share
Food services company has been able to pass on costs, offsetting inflation, labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions
01 December 2021 - 11:46
Bidcorp, the global food services company spun off from Bidvest in 2016, booked record trading results and gained market share in its first quarter to end-September, and is still optimistic that the pandemic isn't fundamentally shifting consumer behaviour.
In a trading update for the four months to end-October, Bidcorp said it was battling a raft of issues, including inflation, labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions, but the effect on profit margins has been neutral as it was able to pass on costs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now