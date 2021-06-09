Companies / Industrials Bidcorp says pandemic continues to hinder its plans to expand BL PREMIUM

Bidcorp, the global food services company spun off from Bidvest in 2016, says its plans to acquire new businesses have been hampered by Covid-19’s toll on the sector with no relief in sight.

On Wednesday, Bidcorp said “no significant new-country acquisitions in the food service industry have become evident yet. The ability to explore opportunities in new markets remains hindered by the general difficulties of international travel into and from many parts of the world,” the company said in a trading statement. ..