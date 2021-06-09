Bidcorp says pandemic continues to hinder its plans to expand
09 June 2021 - 19:51
Bidcorp, the global food services company spun off from Bidvest in 2016, says its plans to acquire new businesses have been hampered by Covid-19’s toll on the sector with no relief in sight.
On Wednesday, Bidcorp said “no significant new-country acquisitions in the food service industry have become evident yet. The ability to explore opportunities in new markets remains hindered by the general difficulties of international travel into and from many parts of the world,” the company said in a trading statement. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now