Mpact bounces back to pre-pandemic levels

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says it has more than recovered from the disruptive effects of Covid-19 in 2020, with revenue and profits bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels amid rising containerboard prices and robust demand in most sectors.

Group revenue for the six months increased 16.3% to R5.9bn to end-June, while underlying operating profit increased 165% to R337m, the latter also higher than the R218m it posted in 2019...