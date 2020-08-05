Mpact’s profits fall as Covid-19, electricity outages and alcohol ban affect operations
Much of the packaging group’s operations have continued as an essential service, and despite the fall it anticipates demand to climb soon
05 August 2020 - 08:42
UPDATED 05 August 2020 - 13:31
Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has seen a plunge in first-half profit amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up a little over coming months.
Much of the group operated as an essential service during SA’s lockdown, however, some production lines were halted, including those for the quick-service restaurant industry and alcohol producers.
