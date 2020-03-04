Companies / Industrials

Mpact swings into a loss as it battles with load-shedding

Overcapacity for some of its products weighed on the packaging group, which took writedowns of R1.3bn in the year to end-December

04 March 2020 - 08:51 karl gernetzky
Picture: MPACT
Picture: MPACT

Packaging manufacturer Mpact said on Wednesday that it took writedowns that represent more than half of its market capitalisation in the year to end-December, as it battles with the effects of load-shedding and global oversupply of containerboard.

The group wrote down some of its operations by a total of R1.3bn, which compares unfavourably to its R2.2bn market capitalisation on Wednesday morning.

The group swung into a loss of R880.4m from a profit of R317m previously.

Accounting changes, which bring leases on to the balance sheet, decreased pretax profit by R33m.

The group said there was still no indication of any meaningful improvement in SA’s economy, which “is aggravated by debilitating power outages”.

“The global oversupply of containerboard and cartonboard persists while we expect the dynamics supporting recycled fibre availability to continue for the remainder of the year,” the group said.

Mpact said it would prioritise cash preservation and mitigating the effects of the weak economy through cost savings, efficiency gains and product innovation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

