WATCH: Cost control measures boost Mpact

Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual performance

08 March 2021 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cost control measures have worked in Mpact’s favour as the company managed to almost double the cash generated from its operations, despite only a small rise in annual revenue.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bruce Strong for more detail.

