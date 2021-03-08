News Leader
WATCH: Cost control measures boost Mpact
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual performance
08 March 2021 - 07:35
Cost control measures have worked in Mpact’s favour as the company managed to almost double the cash generated from its operations, despite only a small rise in annual revenue.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bruce Strong for more detail.
