Sabvest cuts dividend for first time in 20 years amid uncertainty
Cash conservation is also aimed at facilitating a share-buyback programme to close a discount between underlying assets value and share price
25 March 2021 - 10:36
Sabvest Capital has reduced its dividend payout for the first time in 20 years, with the investment company choosing to err on the side caution amid the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.
A final dividend of 15c per share was declared, bringing the total to 25c — down from the 75c dividend declared a year ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now