Sabvest cuts dividend for first time in 20 years amid uncertainty Cash conservation is also aimed at facilitating a share-buyback programme to close a discount between underlying assets value and share price

Sabvest Capital has reduced its dividend payout for the first time in 20 years, with the investment company choosing to err on the side caution amid the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

A final dividend of 15c per share was declared, bringing the total to 25c — down from the 75c dividend declared a year ago...