Companies / Financial Services

Weaker rand boosts Sabvest Capital

The investment group says its fall in net asset value per share amid the Covid-19 pandemic has been less than it initially expected

09 September 2020 - 09:18 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS 

Investment group Sabvest Capital, which has stakes in Transaction Capital and Metrofile, says the decline in its net asset value was less than expected during Covid-19, partially due to the effects of a weaker rand.

Net asset value per share fell to 6,624c per share in the group’s six months to end June, a 0.4% decline from the end of December, as a weaker rand boosted the value of offshore investments.

The group also said it was optimistic about the recovery of most of the companies in which it invests, and would return to 2019 levels of trading, or higher, in the 2021 calendar year. 

At the end of June, Sabvest Capital had interests in 10 unlisted investments, five listed investments and an offshore cash portfolio, with total holdings of R3bn at the end of June.

The group’s single most valuable investment is a 59.9% stake in SA Bias Industries — an unlisted group that has businesses that produce safety harnesses, seat belts and cargo securing systems, among other things. This group has businesses operating in the UK and Europe.

This stake was valued at R771.4m at the end of June, from R735.6m at the end of December.

The group’s 11.1% stake in Metrofile was valued at R112.8m at the end of June, from R141.4m at the end of December.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sabvest considers share issue in hunt for new investments

The company has a busy half year increasing stakes in listed and unlisted interests, but will issue shares only for a compelling opportunity
Companies
2 years ago

Sabvest offshore share portfolio grows to R82m

Chris Seabrooke says the primary focus of the share portfolio is the technology and biotech sectors
Companies
3 years ago

Net1 CEO Serge Belamant to take early retirement

Following criticism of how CPS administers social grants, Net1 announces its CEO will step down, ‘noting the views expressed by certain of the ...
Companies
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shoprite to quit Kenya in reversal of strategy
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
PSG tightens grip on Curro after R1.5bn rights ...
Companies
4.
Absa commits to growing African trade with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Competition Commission approves sale of parts of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Sabvest Capital warns of falling net asset value due to Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Metrofile takeover delayed until Covid-19 lockdown ends

Companies

Is there value in holding companies?

Companies / Investors Monthly

Sabvest: Lots of free goodies on offer with these shares

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.