CEO Chris Schutte will be out of action, says Astral

Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte, who recovered after contracting Covid-19 in July, will be out of action for an unknown period of time after sustaining serious injury in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.

The company’s shares fell the most in more than three months, declining twice as much as the JSE all share index on Monday after it said the CEO had to be treated for multiple fractures following the accident, which occurred on a dirt road in a remote area of the Great Karoo while Schutte was on leave.