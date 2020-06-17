Companies Company Comment Was Quantum a giveaway to Country Bird? Shareholder activist Chris Logan says seller Zeder could have pushed for a higher price BL PREMIUM

Country Bird Holdings (CBH), which was once listed on the JSE, might have feathered its nest at a bargain price with the purchase of a dominant stake in poultry, animal feeds and egg business Quantum Foods.

At first glance PSG-aligned agribusiness investor Zeder scored a decent premium over Quantum’s recent market price when relinquishing its holding of nearly 62-million shares. But it is worth pointing out that Quantum — at its last financial report — stated its net asset value (NAV) at 962c a share.