Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral Foods holds on to dividend due to Covid-19

Poultry producer is an essential service, but does not expect to avoid economic fallout of pandemic

18 May 2020 - 08:04 karl gernetzky
A poultry factory. Picture: REUTERS
A poultry factory. Picture: REUTERS

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which is an essential service as a food producer, said it is facing the prospect of higher input costs as global supply chains are disrupted, while problems in SA, such as load-shedding, increased costs in its six months to end-March.

“In the medium to long term the poultry industry will not escape the impact of an even weaker economy brought about by the lockdown, and the subsequent impact this has had on the ability of South Africans to earn a living wage,” the group said.

Astral said profit in its six months to end-March was largely flat, with headline earnings up marginally to R369m. Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

The group said higher sales in its broiler operation were partially offset by higher feed costs, as well as other hard-to-control costs.

“The legislated minimum wage, the impact of load-shedding nationally, ongoing additional water supply costs in Standerton, and costs associated with Covid-19 all contributed to a higher base cost of production during the period under review,” the group said.

The group had paid an interim dividend of R4.75 per share previously, and has 43-million shares in issue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tasting the food shares

In a lockdown world, most of those quarantined at home cooked, baked or pretty much ate the days away
Companies
2 weeks ago

Picking stocks for really tough times

Sooner or later SA will emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and its aftermath. Here are a few likely shares for the future, chosen by Marc Hasenfuss ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fork out your funds; food for thought

In this month’s IM, Anthony Clark looks at both the farm and the fork. In his cover story he writes about what should be a simple business
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in ...
Companies
2.
Glass packaging industry shattered by ban on ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Marikana proves to be a standout performer in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Organisation development consultant Paolo ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Impala closes Marula mine after workers test ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JSE-listed shares which give access to the food production chain

Companies / Investors Monthly

Shareholders grill Nampak at AGM

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Astral

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.