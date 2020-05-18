Companies / Industrials lockdown Glass packaging industry shattered by ban on alcohol sales Industry is heavily dependent on supplying packaging to alcohol companies BL PREMIUM

SA’s glass packaging industry, which has lost almost 80% in revenue in the first six weeks of the lockdown, could see production come to a standstill as the ban on alcohol sales increasingly chips away at the merits of running factories.

Production in the glass container industry has been brought to a near halt since the national lockdown began on March 26, as the industry, which is heavily dependent on supplying packaging to alcohol companies, has been unable to produce at full capacity.