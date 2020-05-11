National covid-19 Trevor Manuel says some lockdown rules are irrational Former finance minister says rules should be about saving lives and not bullying people BL PREMIUM

ANC stalwart and Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel has questioned the rationality of some of the rules instituted by the government during the lock-down that has brought the economy to a virtual halt over the past six weeks.

While he would not comment on the economic effect of the lockdown and whether it should be eased, Manuel, SA’s longest-serving finance minister since the advent of democracy, told Business Day that rules should be about saving lives and not bullying people.