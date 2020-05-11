covid-19
Trevor Manuel says some lockdown rules are irrational
Former finance minister says rules should be about saving lives and not bullying people
11 May 2020 - 22:59
ANC stalwart and Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel has questioned the rationality of some of the rules instituted by the government during the lock-down that has brought the economy to a virtual halt over the past six weeks.
While he would not comment on the economic effect of the lockdown and whether it should be eased, Manuel, SA’s longest-serving finance minister since the advent of democracy, told Business Day that rules should be about saving lives and not bullying people.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now