Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 restrictions

Advocate Stephan du Toit, who owns a wine farm, argues that alcohol itself does not facilitate the spread of Covid-19 and therefore its sale should not be restricted in the regulations issued in terms of the act.

“The spread of the disease results from proximity. That is why social gatherings are prohibited. The availability of alcohol for consumption in a home environment is a constitutional right. The proposed regulation does not stand the test of proportionality, and appears highly arbitrary. Why only Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays? Why only from 8am to midday? This smacks of capriciousness,” he says.

All liquor outlets have been closed since March 27. Many store proprietors have already furloughed or laid off staff. While they are as keen as their customers for the restrictions on the sale of liquor to be lifted, they have framed their proposal to include an undertaking to manage the relevant health and safety protocols, restricting the number of employees in each workplace.

They will make arrangements to ensure high-risk customers can identify themselves and be managed accordingly, and have proposed erecting protective barrier screens at all public interface points.

They have also suggested trading hours of 9am-6pm on Mondays to Fridays and 9am-4pm on Saturdays. They have also proposed restrictions on the volumes supplied to mitigate against the risk of resale, but also to minimise frequency of travel to liquor outlets to prevent panic buying.

To manage the initial surge in demand in the first week, they have suggested using the surnames of purchasers as a means of limiting the days and times of purchase: surnames beginning with A-M will be able to buy on Monday and Wednesday, and those beginning with N-Z on Tuesday and Thursday.

Association spokesperson Sean Robinson said seven weeks of zero trading would put any business at risk. “The proposed level 3 trading hours sets liquor retail up for failure, with queues, bottlenecks, crowding, rioting, violence and looting an inevitable result.

“ We are happy to work closely with the authorities to limit the spread of Covid-19 in our stores, but we really need to be serving our customers again,” he said.